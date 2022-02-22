BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Eagles still have work to do if they want to make their first NCAA tournament in 15 years.

Boston College women's basketball is teetering on the precipice of a special season as they prepare for the final two games of play. Head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee's squad is battling for the program's first NCAA tournament spot since 2006. They have been up and down of late, losing three out of their last five, but playing well against NC State who just clinched the ACC regular season title.

According to ESPN's latest Bracketology, Boston College would be in if today was Selection Sunday. Per their projection, the Eagles (17-10, 8-8 ACC) would be the last team into the tournament, a twelve seed, and play DePaul in the first round in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Cam Swartz Four straight games with 20 or more points

Clearly getting to the tournament would be a monumental moment for the program, but BC still has work to do to get there. On Thursday, they head to Durham to face Duke (16-10), themselves a bubble team. In terms of must wins for the Eagles this game would be just that for BC. A loss would move them out of the bracket, and BC would have to hope to beat Syracuse in the finale, a team they have already done, and grab a handful of wins in the ACC tournament if they wanted to have any chance of playing in the NCAA tournament.

Taylor Soule 17 points against Wake Forest on Senior Day

Thursday's game against Duke will be an 8pm start, and can be found on NESN.

