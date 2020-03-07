Boston College Eagles Scores Fourteen Unanswered in 4th To Down Duke 84-77.

Just when it looked like the magical Boston College Women's Basketball season was about to end, they had one more trick up their sleeves. The Eagles down 77-70 with four minutes to go, went on a 14-0 run to wrap up a close win and defeat Duke 84-77. The hard fought victory will send the Eagles to their second ACC Semifinal game in the school's history. Forward Taylor Soule was the hero again, scoring 26 points, and outdueled ACC All All Conference player Hayley Gorecki who had 25 points.

Boston College (20-11) started the game off shaky. After a quick free throw from Soule, Gorecki went to the free throw line twice to give Duke a 4-2 early lead. For the remainder of the half the two teams traded buckets, with neither able to get more than a four point lead. Both teams were shooting very well in the first half, with Duke shooting 50% and Boston College shooting 51%. With everything looking pretty even, Duke went into the locker room up only two, 41-39.

The third quarter BC's game plan started to click and it looked like they were going to pull away. They jumped out to a nine point lead on a three pointer by Marnelle Garraud (12 points) and a free throw by Soule, their largest lead to that point. But Duke and specfically Gorecki continued to make buckets to keep the Blue Devils within striking distance. In the fourth the lead evaporated when Kyra Lambert hit a three for Duke, giving the Blue Devils their first lead in the second half. The lead seemed to be what the Blue Devils needed as they started to take off, building a lead of that grew as high as seven.

But with the Eagles on the ropes, McNamee turned to her star who took over and won the game for her squad. Taylor Soule showed again how dangerous she can be, driving to the hoop, grabbing rebounds and scoring 12 of the final 14 points for the Eagles. In a tight game, her play was the difference, and the Eagles won because of it.

With the win BC now have 20 wins, with twelve of those being ACC wins, which clearly is a huge jump from the three just a year ago. Tomorrow at 2:30 the Eagles will face off with NC State in the ACC tournament semifinals. This could be the game of the year for Boston College. A win not only gets them into the ACC tournament finals, but also gets them a resume building victory.