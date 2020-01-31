Boston College Women's Basketball Stuns #14 Florida State 65-56 In Big Road Win

If you haven't paid attention to the Boston College Women's Basketball, tonight's win against Florida State should be a wake up call. The Eagles defeated the #14 Seminoles 65-56 in a convincing win on the road, the first win against a ranked team since 2015. Led by Emma Guy's 21 points, the Eagles battled for their fourth ACC win this season.

The game was back and forth for three quarters, as both teams were unable to really pull away. Boston College only held a 29-27 lead at halftime. However in the fourth quarter the Eagles got some clutch shooting from Taylor Soule, Makayla Dickens and Marnelle Garraud to pull away. Garraud put the game away with six free throws in the final two minutes to give the Eagles the win.

Florida State only had one loss at home this season, against Georgia Tech. However the difference maker was the long distance shooting. Boston College shot 50% from the three point line, and held Seminoles to 20% from beyond the arc and just 37.5% from the floor.

The win puts the Eagles at 11-9, with wins over #14 Florida State, Georgia Tech (14-4), and a win over Notre Dame. This is just two years removed from a team that won only seven games the entire season. While the Eagles may not be a tournament team this year, head coach Joanna McNamee has this program heading in the right direction. Emma Guy may be one of the most talented players the Eagles have had in years, and Taylor Soule, Garraud and Dickens are all excellent complimentary players.

The Eagles resume play on Sunday when they face off with the 12-8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Conte Forum. The game will be on the ACC Network.