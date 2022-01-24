BC Women's Basketball Ride Strong Fourth Quarter In Win Over Miami

A big fourth quarter surge helped propel Boston College women's basketball to a 79-66 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. Taylor Soule was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 23 points while Marnelle Garraud (13 points) and Ally Van Timmeren (15 point) were crucial in the victory.

For three quarters this was a back and forth game with both the Canes and Eagles trading blows. BC jumped out to a ten point lead after the first quarter, but Miami stormed back with a strong second quarter on a 15-4 run to head into halftime with a one point lead. But in the fourth quarter it was all Eagles who after falling behind early in the quarter, rode a 22-6 run to seal the victory, led by big shots by Soule and Makayla Dickens.

The victory on Sunday over the Hurricanes adds another notch on what has become a very exciting 2021-22 season for the Eagles. Boston College is now 13-5 and firmly in the hunt to make the NCAA tournament. They have a Top 25 win against Notre Dame, and are taking care of business against the non-elite ACC teams.

In the next seven days Boston College will have two Top 25 opponents as they head to Atlanta to face the #18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, and then a rematch with Notre Dame in South Bend. GT is one of the conferences best defensive teams and will be a challenge for a BC team that is 11-0 against teams when they score 72 points or more.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC