Boston College Women's Basketball Knocks off #17/19 Notre Dame

Boston College completed a furious rally, after falling behind by as much as 14 points to defeat #17/19 Notre Dame 73-71 at Conte Forum. Cam Swartz led the way for the Eagles with 28 points, including the go ahead basket. Makayla Dickens was also key in the win, scoring 20 points, including a big three pointer down the stretch.

Notre Dame shot 50.9% for the game, but struggled down the stretch, as they hit only five of their last 18 shots. The Irish also got really sloppy with the ball down the stretch, finishing the game with 18 turnovers, a season high for the team. Sam Brunelle led the team with 15 points, and shot 6-8 from the field.

The key moment of the game came on ND's final possession, when forward Taylor Soule took a forearm from Olivia Miles for a crucial offensive foul to seal the win.

With the win, Boston College improves to 13-5

on the season, and 4-3 in the ACC. While they may not be ranked come next week, a big win against a ranked team, their first this season, certainly puts Boston College in serious conversations for postseason play. But even in the short term, this was another big win for Joanna Bernabei-McNamee and her squad.

The Eagles will look to continue their momentum when they host Miami (10-6, 3-3 ACC) at 12 p.m. in Conte Forum.

