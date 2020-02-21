BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Women's Basketball Cruises Past Pitt 70-59

A.J. Black

Boston College Women's Basketball continued their hot month of February with a 70-59 win tonight against Pitt at Conte Forum. Boston College is now 5-1 in the month, and their record improves to 16-10 (9-6 ACC). Reigning ACC Player of the Week Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 22 points and was 10-13 from the floor. "It wasn't pretty but it was a win" head coach Joanna McNamee said after the game. 

The Eagles came out cold, only scoring four points in the first five and a half minutes of the game, shooting 1-8 from three point range in the quarter. Pitt jumped out to an early 12-8 lead, but BC countered with a three pointer by Cameron Swartz to close out the quarter.

The second quarter went much smoother for the Eagles as they went on a 10-2 run to start the quarter. A three pointer from Mikayla Dickens opened up the lead to nine before both teams offenses stalled to close out the quarter. Even after shooting just shooting 20% from three point range BC had a six point lead going into the half. 

Taylor Soule (22 points), exploded for ten points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Pitt defenders were laying off her, and forcing her to take more outside shots which she still hit. McNamee said that she is more dynamic than she is given credit for. "Teammates and coach rallied around her, told her to take those shots", because as McNamee said "she can hit those". Pitt was the first team to really shy off Soule, and yet she still put the game out of reach from outside.

The Eagles expanded the lead to twenty points in the fourth quarter, before Pitt made a small run at the end. "We will always take an ugly win that we can learn from, than a loss," McNamee said after the game. While the offense didn't click the way she had hoped, she did see positives. "I think we did do some things well, and that was controlling the post" she explained. "Defensively I thought we played really hard, I was happy how we played on the boards

Boston College is on a roll now, and every win matters as they need to continue this momentum if they want to play in the NCAA Tournament. They are playing the best basketball of the season, and it seems that they are gelling at just the right time. "Where we are now, doesn't have anything to do on where we started', said Taylor Soule after the game "Right now we are in the swing of it, we have the confidence in playing with each other. We are in a groove"

The Eagles will return to action on Sunday at Conte Forum against Miami. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UVA Rides Hot Three Point Shooting To Down Boston College 78-65

Eagles fell behind early and couldn't rally as they lose to Cavaliers in Charlottesville

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. UVA: Preview and Prediction

Eagles face off with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville for their second matchup of the season

A.J. Black

by

Hesalive

A Strong Group That Finally Should Be Healthy, A 2020 BC Linebackers Preview

BC's linebackers could be the best grouping on the field

A.J. Black

by

claver2010

Energy Will Be The Cornerstone of Tem Lukabu's Defense At Boston College

A young defensive coordinator with lots of experience, Lukabu is ready to make his mark at BC

A.J. Black

Boston College Hires Former NFL Coach Rod Chudzinski To Off Field Role

Former Browns Head Coach will have undetermined role with Eagles

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

For New OC Frank Cignetti It's About Blending The Best of College, High School and NFL Offenses

The new Boston College offensive coordinator talked with reporters about his first month on the job.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

A Group That Needs A Bounce Back Year: A 2020 Preview Of the Defensive Line

BC's defensive line struggled in 2019, how will they look in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

ACC Supports One Time Transfer, Second Major Conference To Do So

Under proposed rule players could transfer once without having to sit out

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

2021 Tight End CJ Dippre "Honored" By New Offer From Boston College

New offer out to a top tight end out of Pennsylvania

A.J. Black

Taylor Soule's Career High 27 Points Vaults Boston College Over UNC 93-75

Big win for the Eagles who are playing their best basketball of the season

A.J. Black