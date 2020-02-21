Boston College Women's Basketball Cruises Past Pitt 70-59

Boston College Women's Basketball continued their hot month of February with a 70-59 win tonight against Pitt at Conte Forum. Boston College is now 5-1 in the month, and their record improves to 16-10 (9-6 ACC). Reigning ACC Player of the Week Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 22 points and was 10-13 from the floor. "It wasn't pretty but it was a win" head coach Joanna McNamee said after the game.

The Eagles came out cold, only scoring four points in the first five and a half minutes of the game, shooting 1-8 from three point range in the quarter. Pitt jumped out to an early 12-8 lead, but BC countered with a three pointer by Cameron Swartz to close out the quarter.

The second quarter went much smoother for the Eagles as they went on a 10-2 run to start the quarter. A three pointer from Mikayla Dickens opened up the lead to nine before both teams offenses stalled to close out the quarter. Even after shooting just shooting 20% from three point range BC had a six point lead going into the half.

Taylor Soule (22 points), exploded for ten points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Pitt defenders were laying off her, and forcing her to take more outside shots which she still hit. McNamee said that she is more dynamic than she is given credit for. "Teammates and coach rallied around her, told her to take those shots", because as McNamee said "she can hit those". Pitt was the first team to really shy off Soule, and yet she still put the game out of reach from outside.

The Eagles expanded the lead to twenty points in the fourth quarter, before Pitt made a small run at the end. "We will always take an ugly win that we can learn from, than a loss," McNamee said after the game. While the offense didn't click the way she had hoped, she did see positives. "I think we did do some things well, and that was controlling the post" she explained. "Defensively I thought we played really hard, I was happy how we played on the boards

Boston College is on a roll now, and every win matters as they need to continue this momentum if they want to play in the NCAA Tournament. They are playing the best basketball of the season, and it seems that they are gelling at just the right time. "Where we are now, doesn't have anything to do on where we started', said Taylor Soule after the game "Right now we are in the swing of it, we have the confidence in playing with each other. We are in a groove"

The Eagles will return to action on Sunday at Conte Forum against Miami.