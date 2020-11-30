Boston College Women's Basketball Defeats UMass 90-82 in Overtime

It was another big win for the women on Sunday as they escaped a furious UMass comeback to win 90-82 at home. Led by Taylor Soule's 29 points the Eagles jumped out a fifteen point lead after the first quarter, but UMass would not be deterred as they fought and clawed back to tie the game. Full recap via BCEagles.com below.

Via BCEagles.com press release

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass – Junior forward Taylor Soule tied a career-high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds to lead Boston College past UMass 90-82 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum. BC moved to 2-0 on the season while UMass fell to 1-1.

Makayla Dickens added 15 points and 10 rebounds as five Eagles finished in double-figures. In her second career collegiate start, junior Clara Ford was fantastic in the contest as she notched 15 points and 16 points for her first career double-double.

Marnelle Garraud was a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line and finished with 15 points, seven assists and three steals for BC. Cameron Swartz added 10 as BC nailed 24 of its 28 free throws in the overtime victory.

The Eagles outscored UMass 30-15 in the first quarter, which was kick started by three, three-point field goals in the first five minutes. Ford had a strong first quarter as she recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

Boston College’s strong offensive showing continued in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest. Soule added 10 points in the frame bringing her total to 14 in the first half. The Eagles led by a score of 48-35 at the break with help from 59% shooting, while out-rebounding UMass 24-12.

The Minutewomen came out of the locker room scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter. Boston College got on the board in the second half with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter on a Dickens jump shot. The Eagles led the contest 57-55 after three quarters of play despite being outscored 20-9 in the frame.

Boston College was unable to close out the game in regulation, as UMass hit a late three pointer to tie the game at 77. Soule led the Eagles in scoring in the quarter with seven points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Dickens and Ford led the charge in overtime with four points each to secure the victory for the Eagles. Boston College displayed strong defense in the extra frame by outscoring UMass 13-5 while holding the Minutewomen to just two field goals.



Boston College is back in action on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Conte Forum as they look to remain undefeated against Providence. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com