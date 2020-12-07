Kaylah Ivey's 23 Points Leads BC to Big Win Over UMass-Lowell

The Eagles blew out the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Sunday 88-38, in dominating fashion. The Eagles are now 4-0 and will take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 11am.

Per BC press release:

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women’s basketball team completed non-conference play by defeating UMass Lowell 88-38 to improve to 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum. Freshman Kaylah Ivey led the way for the Eagles as she recorded a career-high 23 points.

Boston College shot 49% from the field and was 18-of-22 from the charity stripe to remain undefeated on the season. Along with Ivey’s strong performance, sophomore Jaelyn Batts had a career day recording 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles led 16-13 after the first 10 minutes of play with Ivey leading the charge scoring five first quarter points. BC has now outscored its opponents by 30 points in the first quarter this season. Junior Taylor Soule added a buzzer beating layup, which may have been exactly what the Eagles needed heading into the second quarter.

BC erupted in the second quarter to take a 42-24 lead into halftime. The Eagles outscored UMass Lowell 26-11 in the period with help from a 19-2 run led by Batts, who finished the half with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. Soule added five second quarter points of her own to help extend the lead.

Defense was a huge part of the second half success for the Eagles as they held the River Hawks to just seven points in the third quarter. BC forced 30 turnovers in the contest while out-rebounding UMass Lowell 44-30.

Boston College hits the road to take on Georgia Tech to begin ACC play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Score: Boston College 88, UMass Lowell 38

Records: Boston College (4-0) | UMass Lowell (0-1)

Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Game Notes:

· All nine BC players who played scored for the Eagles. Four players finished in double-figures, led by Kaylah Ivey’s game and career-high 23 points. Cameron Swartz (15), Jaelyn Batts (career-high 15) and Makayla Dickens (13) all finished with double-digit scoring performances.

· BC moved to 5-0 all-time against UMass Lowell.

· The Eagles are 4-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

· The 50-point victory for BC was the largest for the Eagles since a 112-61 victory over Rider on Nov. 25, 2018.

· Batts posted new career-highs in scoring and rebounds (8) for the Eagles.

· Ivey was sensational in her fourth game as an Eagle, setting new career-highs in scoring (23), free throws (5-for-5), field goals (seven) and three-pointers (four).

· BC was 18-of-22 from the foul line.

· The Eagles owned a 38-20 advantage in the paint and outscored the River Hawks 29-2 on the fast break.

· BC’s bench had a big day, finishing with 41 points. The Eagles held a 41-9 scoring advantage over UMass Lowell off the bench.

(Please note, now that BC football's regular season is over, we will be providing regular coverage of BC women's basketball)

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com