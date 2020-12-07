SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Kaylah Ivey's 23 Points Leads BC to Big Win Over UMass-Lowell

A.J. Black

The Eagles blew out the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Sunday 88-38, in dominating fashion. The Eagles are now 4-0 and will take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 11am.

Per BC press release:

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women’s basketball team completed non-conference play by defeating UMass Lowell 88-38 to improve to 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum. Freshman Kaylah Ivey led the way for the Eagles as she recorded a career-high 23 points.

Boston College shot 49% from the field and was 18-of-22 from the charity stripe to remain undefeated on the season. Along with Ivey’s strong performance, sophomore Jaelyn Batts had a career day recording 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles led 16-13 after the first 10 minutes of play with Ivey leading the charge scoring five first quarter points. BC has now outscored its opponents by 30 points in the first quarter this season. Junior Taylor Soule added a buzzer beating layup, which may have been exactly what the Eagles needed heading into the second quarter.

BC erupted in the second quarter to take a 42-24 lead into halftime. The Eagles outscored UMass Lowell 26-11 in the period with help from a 19-2 run led by Batts, who finished the half with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. Soule added five second quarter points of her own to help extend the lead.

Defense was a huge part of the second half success for the Eagles as they held the River Hawks to just seven points in the third quarter. BC forced 30 turnovers in the contest while out-rebounding UMass Lowell 44-30.

Boston College hits the road to take on Georgia Tech to begin ACC play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Score: Boston College 88, UMass Lowell 38

Records: Boston College (4-0) | UMass Lowell (0-1)

Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Game Notes:

· All nine BC players who played scored for the Eagles. Four players finished in double-figures, led by Kaylah Ivey’s game and career-high 23 points. Cameron Swartz (15), Jaelyn Batts (career-high 15) and Makayla Dickens (13) all finished with double-digit scoring performances.

· BC moved to 5-0 all-time against UMass Lowell.

· The Eagles are 4-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

· The 50-point victory for BC was the largest for the Eagles since a 112-61 victory over Rider on Nov. 25, 2018.

· Batts posted new career-highs in scoring and rebounds (8) for the Eagles.

· Ivey was sensational in her fourth game as an Eagle, setting new career-highs in scoring (23), free throws (5-for-5), field goals (seven) and three-pointers (four).

· BC was 18-of-22 from the foul line.

· The Eagles owned a 38-20 advantage in the paint and outscored the River Hawks 29-2 on the fast break.

· BC’s bench had a big day, finishing with 41 points. The Eagles held a 41-9 scoring advantage over UMass Lowell off the bench.

(Please note, now that BC football's regular season is over, we will be providing regular coverage of BC women's basketball)

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Virginia: Live Updates

A look at the game as it happens, make sure to join comment section and leave your thoughts

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

DL Andre Porter Decommits From Boston College, Flips to Maryland

The Eagles lost their second recruit in the past two weeks as Andre Porter announced he will be playing elsewhere.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

UVA 43 Boston College 32: Five Takeaways

The Eagles dropped the season finale, what can we take away from it?

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Game Observations (Defense): UVA 43 Boston College 32

A look at the play of the defense in Saturday's loss to UVA

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

Boston College vs. UVA: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to watch today's game between the Eagles and Cavaliers

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Locked on Boston College: Breaking Down The UVA Loss

Talking BC's loss to UVA this weekend and much more on our daily podcast!

A.J. Black

Game Observations (Offense):Virginia 43 Boston College 32

A look at the offense and what they were able to do against UVA on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Sweeps Providence with Two Emphatic Wins

No. 2 BC improves to 4-0-0 for the first time in 18 years.

jbiagioni16

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. Florida: Live Updates

Analysis and opinion on tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Will Phil Jurkovec Play Against UVA?

An update on Boston College's quarterback heading into the UVA game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black