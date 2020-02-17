BCBulletin
Taylor Soule's Career High 27 Points Vaults Boston College Over UNC 93-75

A.J. Black

Joanna McNamee's Boston College squad grabbed another big ACC win, easily defeating UNC on Sunday in Chestnut Hill 93-75. Led by sophomore forward Taylor Soule's 27 points, the Eagles rode a strong second half for a decisive win. The Eagles (15-10, 8-6) were incredible on offense, shooting 56.7% from the field through the game, and 43.8% from beyond the arc. 

Boston College came out of the gates strong, riding an early 8-2 to start the game. But North Carolina answered with a run of their own, grabbing a 15-14 lead after the first quarter. After a back and forth second quarter, the Eagles got a huge three pointer from Taylor Ortlepp on a pass from Marnelle Garraud (18 points) giving BC a three point lead at half. 

After the half, BC continued to build their lead, expanding it to 10 on a three point play in the third quarter.  The fourth quarter was all BC, who shot 72% from the field, only missing three shots the entire quarter, outscoring UNC 27-21 in the quarter. Soule added ten more to her total, going a perfect 3-3 from the field. 

This was a huge game for Boston College, who have now won 15 games this season. The Eagles are firmly a bubble team, which is a testament to how well McNamee has brought this program. This is a team that only won seven games just two seasons ago. On top of that BC has been playing their best ball all year of late, which is a great sign going into tournament time. 

Every game will matter for the Eagles from here on out, and they should have an easier matchup on Thursday at 7pm when they face Pitt, who is currently last in the ACC. 

