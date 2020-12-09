BC Women's Basketball Season Primer

With Boston College women's basketball about to start ACC play today. Let's take a look at the team and see where the Eagles are, and give you all the information you need to get ready for the remainder of the season. The Eagles are currently sitting at 4-0 after blowing out UMass-Lowell this weekend 88-38. They also have wins over Providence, UMass, and UNH.

Reigning ACC Coach of the Year Joanna McNamee is heading into her third season with the Eagles. In just the span of two years she has taken a team that were perennial bottom dwellers in the conference, and had them NCAA tournament ready last season before the games were cancelled due to COVID-19.

All talk about this team needs to start with forward Taylor Soule. Last week, the junior was named ACC Player of the Week, and has averaged 17.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. In terms of dynamic players, she is one of the best in the ACC, and continues to grow as a player, winning Most Improved Player in the conference last year. In terms of explosiveness, Soule brings a skillset that has not been seen in Chestnut Hill in years.

The big questions is how the Eagles will replace forward Emma Guy, who was a strong presence down low averaging 13 points per game and 6 rebounds. Junior Clara Ford has already jumped in to that role, and has really stepped up, averaging nine rebounds per game to start the season. Akunna Konkwo has also been a valuable role player at the center position, averaging six rebounds per game.

Boston College also features a trio of guards that are all contributors. Junior Makayla Dickens, can shoot it from the outside, hitting 42% of her three point attempts, while averaging close to ten points a game. Colorado transfer Cameron Swartz can consistently give the Eagles ten points a game, and is also a solid rebounder for a guard. Marnelle Garraud, is another guard who can stretch the floor, and averaged 9.8 points per game last season.

In terms of freshman, the player to watch is guard Kaylah Ivey from Maryland. Against UMass-Lowell she led all BC players with 23 points, and can help stretch defenses with her three point shooting (4/7 against the Riverhawks).

Expectations are high for this team, as Boston College women's basketball is again projected to make the NCAA tournament. But there are a lot of games in front of them, and they are going to need to beat some good teams in the ACC. The conference was split into three divisions this year and Boston College was placed with some heavy hitters. But there is enough talent on this team to continue the run of success started last year in Chestnut Hill.

The first game of the ACC season begins today for the Eagles, as they take on Georgia Tech at 11am, the game can be found on ACC Network Extra. Make sure to stop by BC Bulletin for full analysis of the game later in the day.