Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Boston College women's basketball will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 30th at Conte Forum per a press release. Game times, as well as television and streaming coverage, will be announced at a later date, but will be on either ACC Network (ACCN), ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), an ESPN network or the ACC's Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

The Eagles are 10-14 all-time against Rutgers, with the previous matchup taking place in 2012-13. Rutgers finished 11-20 last season and is 2-5 in the battle between the nation's two premier basketball conferences. Boston College finished the season 21-12, and 10-8 in conference before landing a #1 seed in the NIT. The Eagles won two games before falling to Columbia 54-51 in the third round of the tournament.

Boston College is 4-7 all-time in the Challenge following last season's 86-69 win over Penn State.

BC's squad will look very different this year with a large chunk of the squad transferring to other programs. Taylor Soule and Clara Ford both transferred to Virginia Tech, Cam Swartz (Georgia Tech), Makayla Dickens (Old Dominion), and Marnelle Garraud (Vanderbilt). However, BC are bringing some exciting true freshman including center Ally Carman a top 100 recruit and T'Yana Todd who just finished a tour with the Canadian national team.