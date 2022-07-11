Skip to main content

Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Eagles will host the Scarlet Knights on November 30th.

Boston College women's basketball will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 30th at Conte Forum per a press release. Game times, as well as television and streaming coverage, will be announced at a later date, but will be on either ACC Network (ACCN), ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), an ESPN network or the ACC's Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

The Eagles are 10-14 all-time against Rutgers, with the previous matchup taking place in 2012-13. Rutgers finished 11-20 last season and is 2-5 in the battle between the nation's two premier basketball conferences. Boston College finished the season 21-12, and 10-8 in conference before landing a #1 seed in the NIT. The Eagles won two games before falling to Columbia 54-51 in the third round of the tournament. 

Boston College is 4-7 all-time in the Challenge following last season's 86-69 win over Penn State. 

BC's squad will look very different this year with a large chunk of the squad transferring to other programs. Taylor Soule and Clara Ford both transferred to Virginia Tech, Cam Swartz (Georgia Tech), Makayla Dickens (Old Dominion), and Marnelle Garraud (Vanderbilt). However, BC are bringing some exciting true freshman including center Ally Carman a top 100 recruit and T'Yana Todd who just finished a tour with the Canadian national team. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

 

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By A.J. Black46 seconds agoComment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College

By A.J. BlackJul 10, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Football

Jeff Hafley Ranked Middle of the Pack for ACC Coaches

By A.J. BlackJul 9, 2022Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Home and Away Conference Opponents

By A.J. BlackJul 8, 2022Comment
CharlotteNorth
Lacrosse

Charlotte North Named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

By A.J. BlackJul 8, 2022Comment
USATSI_13942626_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Boston College Commit Cutter Gauthier Drafted 5th by Philadelphia Flyers

By A.J. BlackJul 7, 2022Comment
KyBowman
Basketball

Guard Ky Bowman Added to San Antonio Spurs Summer Roster

By A.J. BlackJul 7, 2022Comment
JimPhillips
Football

Report: ACC & Pac 12 Discussing "Loose Partnership"

By A.J. BlackJul 6, 2022Comment
USATSI_10543524_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Former Star Emma Guy Named Graduate Assistant

By A.J. BlackJul 3, 2022Comment