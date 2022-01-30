Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Updates

Skip to main content

Boston College (8-11) return home to a snow covered Conte Forum to face off with the Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a rematch between the two schools, the first game was won by Pitt 69-67 on Jan. 8 at the Petersen Events Center. Big man John Hugley scored 32 points and brought in 13 rebounds.

Time: Sunday, 4:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum
TV: ACC Network Extra
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: Boston College (-3)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 73.1% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (145) Pitt (186)

Podcast:

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Pitt game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

