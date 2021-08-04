Brevin Galloway Cleared For All Basketball Activities

Transfer guard will look to be an impact player in 2021-22

Transfer guard Brevin Galloway had been cleared to resume team activities according to a tweet by Jon Rothstein. The College of Charleston transfer is expected to be a major impact player for the Eagles heading into new head coach Earl Grant’s first season.

Galloway is a grad student guard who missed almost all of 2020-21 due to a knee injury he sustained early in the season. After the season ended, and Grant took the job at BC, he entered the transfer portal. He had a list of finalists that include VCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Hofstra and remaining at College of Charleston.

Galloway was a star during Grant's time in Columbia, averaging 11 points per game in 2019-20, and 15.3 this past season. A good outside shooter, he hit 41% of his three pointers this year, and 36.3% in '19-20. He scored a season high 27 points against Marshall on December 9th

Rothstein goes on to say that he expects Galloway to be one of the starting guards along with Makai Ashton Langford, with the forwards being James Karnik and Demarr Langford and Quentin Post a transfer from Mississippi State playing the center role

