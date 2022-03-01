Three Eagles Make All-ACC Teams

On Tuesday, the ACC released their 2021-2022 All ACC teams for women's basketball. Three Boston College Eagles players were honored for their play over the past season.

Cam Swartz First Team All ACC/Most Improved Player

Swartz became BC's most efficient and effective offensive weapon all year. She was first in conference play in scoring at 19.0 points per game, fourth overall (16.1 ppg) in scoring and second in the conference in free throw percentage (.842). Her role for the program was immense. She led the Eagles in scoring, 3-pointers made with 53, free-throw percentage, third in rebounding (4.5 rpg), third in steals (1.1 spg).

Taylor Soule Second Team All ACC

Soule, a senior, had another solid year for the Eagles. She was second on the team in scoring at a clip of 15.3 points and second in rebounding at 5.1. A consistent scorer, Soule scored in double figures in 26 out of 29 games. Was the only player in the ACC averaging one of four in the country to average at least 15 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shoot 50 percent from the field.

Maria Gakdeng All ACC Freshman Team

Was named freshman of the week five times by the ACC. A defensive force, she was first on the team in rebounding (6.4 rpg), field goal percentage (.605) and blocks per game (2.17 bpg). In just her first year with the Eagles she broke the single-season record for blocks.

Boston College women's basketball begins ACC tournament play on Thursday with a big matchup against Florida State. Currently on the right side of the bubble according to most projections, BC would cement their NCAA tournament big with a win.

