Three Eagles Make All-ACC Teams

Skip to main content

Three Eagles Make 2021-22 All-ACC Teams

Gakdeng, Swartz and Soule all receive honors

On Tuesday, the ACC released their 2021-2022 All ACC teams for women's basketball. Three Boston College Eagles players were honored for their play over the past season.  

Cam Swartz

USATSI_17589464_168388155_lowres

First Team All ACC/Most Improved Player

Swartz became BC's most efficient and effective offensive weapon all year. She was first in conference play in scoring at 19.0 points per game, fourth overall (16.1 ppg) in scoring and second in the conference in free throw percentage (.842). Her role for the program was immense. She led the Eagles in scoring, 3-pointers made with 53, free-throw percentage, third in rebounding (4.5 rpg), third in steals (1.1 spg).

Taylor Soule

USATSI_17431628_168388155_lowres

Second Team All ACC

Soule, a senior, had another solid year for the Eagles. She was second on the team in scoring at a clip of 15.3 points and second in rebounding at 5.1. A consistent scorer, Soule scored in double figures in 26 out of 29 games. Was the only player in the ACC averaging one of four in the country to average at least 15 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shoot 50 percent from the field. 

Maria Gakdeng

USATSI_17589463_168388155_lowres

All ACC Freshman Team

Was named freshman of the week five times by the ACC. A defensive force, she was first on the team in rebounding (6.4 rpg), field goal percentage (.605) and blocks per game (2.17 bpg). In just her first year with the Eagles she broke the single-season record for blocks.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Boston College women's basketball begins ACC tournament play on Thursday with a big matchup against Florida State. Currently on the right side of the bubble according to most projections, BC would cement their NCAA tournament big with a win. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17589464_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Three Eagles Make All-ACC Teams

By A.J. Black
13 seconds ago
Comment
DSC03169
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

By A.J. Black
20 minutes ago
Comment
Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
Recruiting

Potential BC Target '23 RB DJ Braswell Named Top Performer at Under Armour Camp

By A.J. Black
22 hours ago
Comment
Taji Johnson
Football

Major Takeaways from Boston College Football's Spring Roster

By Mitchell Wolfe
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
Practice Photo
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Opens!

By A.J. Black
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
FMj5-caWUAMNm2N
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17569641_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Clemson 70-60

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17699663_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Clemson at Boston College: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
IMG_0096
Maroon & Gold+

'23 Tight End Connor Cox "Thankful" for Boston College Offer

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive