‘22 Guard Chas Kelley Commits to Boston College

The Eagles land their second commitment of the week as guard Chas Kelley pledged to the Eagles

Boston College landed their second guard this week with the addition of ‘22 guard Chas Kelley. The Phelps School (PA) is currently unranked junior chose the Eagles over other finalists that included Butler, DePaul, George Mason and Ohio.

Originally from Houston, Texas the rising senior visited Boston College this week and according to the recruit it went very well.

Kelley spoke to us shortly before announcing his decision

Boston College is the perfect fit for what I was looking for in a school and a program. Earl Grant is a defensive minded coach who establishes great relationships with his players. I felt that from day one and it was confirmed once I got on campus. The opportunity to compete at the highest level (ACC) and help re-build a program is exciting and a challenge that I’m up for. I am bringing versatility at the guard spot through my offensive IQ and my defensive mentality. Boston College will help satisfy, my four year plan as well as my 40 year plan. I’m ALL IN!!!

Kelley is the second guard to commit this week to Grant and the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr a four star guard from Virginia pledged as well. Noticeably about the pairing is their height, both guards are combo guards who have good size at 6-5.

