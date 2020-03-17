BCBulletin
Chris Herren Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

A.J. Black

Boston College sophomore Chris Herren Jr. has entered the transfer portal according to multiple sources. The 6-3 sophomore played in eighteen games this past season, averaging 1.7 points, and .8 rebounds per game. 

Herren came to Boston College as a legacy, being the son of Chris Herren a former NCAA and NBA Player. The elder Herren was infamous for his substance abuse struggles, and a career that went from featured in Sports Illustrated to rehab and multiple arrests. However, recently he turned his life around and now tours the country speaking on his life. 

Chris Herren Jr. was mostly a role player, a guard who came off the bench. He did have some moments where he showed flashes that he could be more. In his freshman year, he started nine games and against Fairfield he scored a career high 22 points, and nine points against Providence. 

However, in his sophomore year Herren never really found a spot in the rotation. He played more of a fifth guard, where he saw limited minutes and struggled shooting, only hitting 24% of his shots. He also missed multiple games due to illness. 

Entering the transfer portal is an understandable move for Herren. He will most likely struggle for playing time next season given the depth on the team. Wynston Tabbs and Jay Heath will be the starting two guards, with Demarr Langford and Makai Ashton Langford also battling for time or filling out the reserve roles. Given what we saw out of Herren, he would have most likely been the fifth guard on the team. 

As always with the transfer portal, Herren Jr. could always remove his name and return to the Eagles. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with any updates on his transfer.

