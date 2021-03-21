FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Forward CJ Felder Enters Transfer Portal

Another Eagle enters the portal
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College forward CJ Felder has entered the transfer portal according to his tweet today. 

Felder, a sophomore, had a breakout year in 2020-21 for the Eagles. He saw career highs in points (9.7) and rebounds (5.9) while growing into one of BC’s most well rounded forwards. The South Carolina native had been rumored to be entering in the transfer portal for a while now 

Today’s news means that Boston College has lost five players over the past season. Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly both entered the transfer portal shortly after the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Steffon Mitchell entered the NBA Draft and most recently Jay Heath and Felder both entered the portal.

It’s important to note that Felder mentioned that he could return to Boston College. He will clearly have a lot of interest though and probably will have multiple suitors. 

Stay tuned, BC Bulletin will continue to monitor the transfer portal as new head coach Earl Grant continues to work on building his roster 

CJFelder
Basketball

CJ Felder Enters the Transfer Portal

Ev690KhVgAAEZ7X
Baseball

Eagles Ride Timely Hitting, Strong Start To Defeat UNC 10-3

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 3.24.22 PM
Football

Three Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Saturday Press Conference

steffonmitchell
Recruiting

Earl Grant Busy On Recruiting Trail

EwufwuIWEAEKkIG
Baseball

UNC Rides Early Offense To 9-3 Win Over Boston College

USATSI_15393437_168388155_lowres
Football

Denver Broncos Lock Up Justin Simmons To Long Term Deal

PhilJurkovec
Football

Five Storylines To Monitor During Boston College Spring Football

Recruiting Notebook
Recruiting

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 19, 2021

Derek Wilkins Recruiting Video Boston College
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil