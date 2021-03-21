CJ Felder Enters the Transfer Portal

Boston College forward CJ Felder has entered the transfer portal according to his tweet today.

Felder, a sophomore, had a breakout year in 2020-21 for the Eagles. He saw career highs in points (9.7) and rebounds (5.9) while growing into one of BC’s most well rounded forwards. The South Carolina native had been rumored to be entering in the transfer portal for a while now

Today’s news means that Boston College has lost five players over the past season. Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly both entered the transfer portal shortly after the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Steffon Mitchell entered the NBA Draft and most recently Jay Heath and Felder both entered the portal.

It’s important to note that Felder mentioned that he could return to Boston College. He will clearly have a lot of interest though and probably will have multiple suitors.

Stay tuned, BC Bulletin will continue to monitor the transfer portal as new head coach Earl Grant continues to work on building his roster