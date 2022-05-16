Boston College Officially Hires Corey McCrae As Assistant

On Monday, Boston College men's basketball officially announced the hiring of assistant coach Corey McCrae. The former Delaware assistant replaces Chris Markwood who left to become the head coach of the Maine Black Bears.

"Corey is a welcomed addition to our staff. We are extremely excited to have him join us as we work to move our program forward," head coach Earl Grant said in a press release. "He has a great basketball mind and has really developed this past decade while working for great coaches. Corey's ability to connect with and develop players will pay huge dividends for us. He has great relationships up and down the east coast, which will impact our recruiting."

McCrae has been part of Martin Ingelsby's staff with UD for the past six seasons. This past season the Blue Hens lost to Villanova in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In previous stops McCrae was an assistant coach at DeMatha Catholic, a school with a big athletic program in Hyattsville, Maryland. His DMV roots were further established as an AAU coach of the DC Assault and DC Premier in which he was the coach from 2012-2014.

Getting a coach with strong roots in the DMV area will very beneficial to the Eagles. In football Aazaar Abdul Rahim has helped open doors to programs BC has not been successful in recruiting in the past. Helton could be a valuable resource and improve the basketball team's recruiting footprint even further down the east coast. He is reportedly a very strong recruiter as well, during his first two years on staff at Delaware, his program had two players named Rookie of the Year.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC