Boston College Men's Basketball Reportedly Hires Delaware's Corey McCrae

Boston College men's basketball has found their replacement for assistant coach Chris Markwood. Corey McCrae, an assistant with the Delaware Blue Hens has reportedly been hired by head coach Earl Grant to become part of his staff. Markwood left Boston College at the end of the season to be come the head coach of Maine.

McCrae has been part of Martin Ingelsby's staff with UD for the past six seasons. This past season the Blue Hens won the CAA and lost to Villanova in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In previous stops McCrae was the head coach at DeMatha Catholic, a school with a big athletic program in Hyattsville, Maryland. His DMV roots were further established as an AAU coach of the DC Assault and DC Premier in which he was the coach from 2012-2014.

Getting a coach with strong roots in the DMV area could be very beneficial to the Eagles. In football Aazaar Abdul Rahim has helped open doors to programs BC has not been successful in recruiting in the past. Helton could be a valuable resource and improve the basketball team's recruiting footprint even further down the east coast. He is reportedly a very strong recruiter as well, during his first two years on staff at Delaware, his program had two players named Rookie of the Year.

