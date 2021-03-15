Report: Boston College Hires Earl Grant As Head Coach

The Eagles find their man, and it is someone no one has really been talking about.

Boston College has allegedly settled on their new head coach and it is College of Charleston coach Earl Grant according to multiple reports. The new head coach was a former assistant at Clemson and is known for his ability to recruit and develop players. During his time at the College of Charleston he held a 127-89 record, including three straight 20 wins seasons from 2016-19. He also spent time with Gregg Marshall at Wichita State for three seasons.

As a recruiter his work was strong, as he brought in K.J. McDaniels to Clemson, who went on to become the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Also according to Pete Thamel, Grant will:

BC has indicated that it is willing to make significant program infrastructure improvements in basketball to help it catch up to its ACC peers. Those include a deep budget for Grant to hire a staff and plans for a long-overdue practice facility to upgrade the league’s worst facilities. It’s similar to the commitment the school made when hiring football coach Jeff Haley a year ago.

Stay tuned we will have further breaking information as it is released.

