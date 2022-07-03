Boston College Former Star Emma Guy Named Graduate Assistant

Head coach Joanna McNamee added to her staff on Thursday, naming former star forward Emma Guy a graduate assistant.

Guy played for the Eagles from 2016-2019, finishing her career 18th all-time with 1,164 points, 11th all-time with 635 rebounds, and 11th all-time in blocks. She is one of 12 players in school history with at least 1,100 points and 600 rebounds. She was the 2019-20 Female Eagle of the Year after earning All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Blue Ribbon Panel Second Team honors.

After graduating from BC, Guy went through the "So You Want to Be a Coach Program".

"I'm glad I'll be able to work under Coach Mac again and learn from the staff," said Guy. "I'm also looking forward to working with the players and helping them grow their game in any way I can."

During this offseason, BC's women's basketball has added multiple new coaches including promoting Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton to recruiting coordinator, former UTA assistant Sean Ehlbeck and Chris Meadows Sr. to assistant roles.