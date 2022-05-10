Skip to main content

Boston College Makes Top 5 For '23 Guard Fred Payne

Eagles make the finalist list for a guard out of Texas

Boston College has made the top five list for '23 guard Fred Payne. The Legacy the School of Sports Sciences (TX) junior rounded out his list with North Texas, Houston, Saint Louis & Tulane. He is currently ranked a two star recruit by the 247sports.com rating system.

Fred Payne Names Finalists

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 2.02.14 PM

His recruitment took off when he was named a MVP at the Big Shots Prep Nationals in March. 

Per his scouting reporting on On3.com

Fred Payne is a lefty guard who plays with a great pace. He can get to his spots off the bounce, using a crafty handle, and has the strength to get his defender on his hip and keep him there. Payne is a confident scorer, able to finish at each level. The lateral quickness may come into question, but he plays on the defensive end with a purpose. The sturdy lead guard has excellent touch, and while he can get tunnel vision at times, he does see the floor well.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Boston College basketball does not have a commitment yet for the Class of '23. But heading into that season the Eagles will have guards Chas Kelley, Donald Hand, Jaeden Zackery and possibly DeMarr Langford still on the roster. 

