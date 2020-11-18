BC Commit Forward Gianni Thompson Signs NLI

Boston College men's basketball announced that forward Gianni Thompson has signed his national letter of intent. Thompson, a 6-8, 205 lb. forward, is rated as a four-star recruit and the 34th-best forward nationally by ESPN.com and is ranked 136th nationally - 23rd among power forwards - by 247Sports.com. He chose the Eagles over offers from Penn State, Temple, Providence, Richmond, and Virginia Tech.

Thompson is a '21 recruit and will be eligible to start playing for the Eagles next season. He will be an important piece moving forward, especially after Steffon Mitchell graduates after the upcoming season.

Here is what other have had to say about Thompson (via BCEagles press release):

Boston College has landed a gem. Gianni Thompson is an intelligent, high character and exceptional basketball talent with extraordinary determination and work ethic. He is extremely versatile and can knock down the long ball, make difficult shots coming off screens, take a defender to the post, and then can beat his opponent off the dribble and finish at the rim. Not only is he versatile on offense but can also cover multiple positions on defense and use his athletic and physical body to rebound the basketball in traffic. As a result of all these special attributes, Gianni will be an impact player at Boston College very early in his career. Best of all, he will make a positive impact at Boston College that will go well beyond his contribution on the basketball court.

- Vin Pastore, CEO of Mass Rivals AAU



Gianni Thompson has been one of the hardest working guys I have had. He has improved so much over the last few years, because he continually showed up to the gym and refused to give up. He's only scratching the surface of his ability and with his work ethic it's only a matter of time before he gets there. The opportunity for a Boston kid - especially one who has gone to school in Chestnut Hill for the last four years - to end up going to Boston College is a dream come true. I am ecstatic that I was apart of his journey.

-- Tom Nelson, Head Coach, Brimmer and May



Gianni Thompson is one of the best seniors in New England. He checks a lot of boxes with his size, build, athleticism, and skill-set. He's a prospect that has continued to get better with each year and that's a tribute to both his work-ethic but also his coach, Tom Nelson. He's now a versatile forward who has a terrific pull-up game and can also stretch the floor. I would expect him to be able to play immediate minutes from day one for B.C. and potentially be able to develop into more of an offensive focal point a couple of years down the road.

-- Adam Finkelstein, ESPN.com Recruiting Analyst, founder of New England Recruiting Report, and host of The Upside Podcast

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC