Construction Begins on Hoag Pavilion

Boston College entered the first phase of their construction of the Hoag Pavilion, which will drastically increase and improve the Eagles basketball facilities. The Pavilion which will be on the north side of Conte Forum. This is a much needed addition to the basketball programs, which have seen their facilities fall precipitously behind other ACC schools.

BCEagles.com Artist rendering of the Hoag Pavilion (via BCEagles Twitter)

The Pavilion will include "40,000 square feet of basketball-specific space and include a new, 1,400-square-foot nutrition center exclusively for basketball student-athletes, with facilities for hosting team dinners and events and study space."

Conditioning will also be a major part of the renovation. "2,220-square-foot strength and conditioning center that opens to the practice courts, a 1,400-square-foot sports medicine center that includes an underwater treadmill and plunge pools for student-athlete treatment and rehabilitation, and 2,100-square-foot locker rooms with dedicated lounges."

The construction of the Hoag Basketball Pavilion would be the latest in a series of athletic facility upgrades completed by the university. The Fish Field House a $52 million dollar football practice facility opened in 2018, the Harrington Athletic Village a new baseball/softball facility also opened in 2018, and most recently BC opened the Frates Center a 31,000 square foot baseball/softball center with indoor batting cages also opened.

Currently there is no anticipated opening date for the facility.

BCEagles.com Work begins on Pavilion

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC