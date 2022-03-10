Skip to main content

ACC Tournament: How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Details on television, streaming and radio details for BC's game against Miami

Boston College will look to continue their magical ACC tournament as they face off with #4 Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. Earlier this season, Miami earned an 81-70 win at Conte Forum. The Canes earned a double bye in the tournament, while Boston College has pulled off two straight wins over Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. In BC's last game, they went to overtime to defeat the Demon Deacons in the second round, avenging a 30 point loss earlier in the season. 

Langford led the Eagles with 13 points. 

Boston College (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Miami (22-9, 14-5 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York
  • TV: ESPN2 (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Follow Along: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC on Twitter
Isaiah Wong led Miami with 27 points when the two teams played on March 2

