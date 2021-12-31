How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. UNC Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Sunday afternoon against the North Carolina Tar Heels

For the first time in two weeks, Boston College basketball will return to the court as they face off with North Carolina (9-3). The last time the Eagles played was in a crushing loss to Albany on December 13th. Since then BC has had two games cancelled due to COVID-19 (FSU and Wake Forest). The Eagles are still undefeated in ACC play, as their forfeit loss to the Demon Deacons was overturned with the new COVID-19 cancellation policy.

The Tar Heels are looking to make it two in a row after a convincing win against Appalachian State on December 21st. Under new head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels are ranked 35th on KenPom.com.

This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but because of COVID-19 protocols will now be played on Sunday.

North Carolina (9-3, 1-0) at Boston College (6-5, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ESPN2 (Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby)

ESPN2 (Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

