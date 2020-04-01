Boston College Forward Jairus Hamilton Transfers To Maryland

Late last week, Boston College sophomore forward Jairus Hamilton announced that he had entered the transfer portal. According to multiple sources, and confirmed by Hamilton himself, he will be heading to Maryland.

Hamilton came to Boston College in 2018 as one of its highest-ranked recruits in the past decade. A four-star recruit and Top 100 recruit according to 247Sports, Hamilton chose Boston College over offers from Duke, Arizona, Florida and UNC, amongst others. His commitment came around the same time his older brother Jared transferred to the program from Georgia Southern. The younger Hamilton immediately saw the court playing in 30 games last season for the Eagles, averaging 5.6 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game.

This past season, Hamilton saw his game improve as he averaged 9.5 points per game and 4.3 rebounds, however he never became the game-changing forward that many had hoped he would become. He had a huge game against Virginia Tech where he scored 23 points in the Eagles' victory, a career high for the sophomore. However, the end of the season was a tough one for Hamilton, as he missed games due to an unspecific injury.

Hamilton is one of three Eagles to enter the portal this offseason. He joins Chris Herren Jr. and Julian Rishwain, who all have decided to leave the program. Boston College has already added Rich Kelly from Quinnipiac to the roster and continues to be active in the transfer portal.

