Center James Karnik Granted Eligibility Waiver By NCAA

A.J. Black

Boston College added a valuable asset on Thursday as center James Karnik was granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA. Per the release from Boston College, Karnik, a transfer from Lehigh, will be eligible for the remainder of the season, and have an additional year of eligibility in '21-'22. 

Karnik, a 6-9, 230 lb. center, averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals this past season at Lehigh. He missed 10 games due to injury, but earned the start in 18 of the 22 games in which he appeared. Karnik connected on over 57% of his field goal attempts - and nearly 60% inside the arc during the 2019-20 season. He reached double-digits in the scoring column 15 times, including six double-doubles in points and rebounds.

This news gives Boston College a solid one two punch at the center position. CJ Felder, who has shined so far early this year especially on the offensive end will most likely remain the starter. But Karnik will find plenty of minutes as a backup center, or even putting him at the four to spell Steffon Mitchell. For a team that has good depth, the addition of Karnik makes the team even more impressive in that regard.

Karnik has been shown with the team at Mohegan Sun, so he could possibly suit up tonight for the Eagles against the Florida Gators. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage of tonight's game. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
2001Eagle
2001Eagle

Good for him. It’ll be interesting to see if he plays today. I’m hoping he can replace Scott in the rotation.

