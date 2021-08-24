August 24, 2021
Jared Dudley To Become Assistant Coach With Dallas Mavericks

Former Boston College star will begin his coaching career with Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas
Former Boston College forward Jared Dudley will be announced as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

An under recruited talent from San Diego, Dudley was a star at Boston College from 2003-2007.  Along with Craig Smith, Sean Marshall they brought the Eagles to the forefront of college basketball and helped raise the profile of the program. He was a leader on those squads, and was known as a tenacious defender and vocal leader on the court. His final season was arguably his best, averaging 19 points per game, and was named ACC Player of the Year.

Dudley was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft. He bounced around different teams, always filling in as a role player and leader on the court. His best season in the pros cam in 2011-12 when he averaged 12 points a game. He continued his career with the Clippers, Bucks, Wizards, and Nets before finishing out with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won a NBA Championship with Lebron James in 2019-2020. He finished his career as a well respected leader, who near the end didn't play much, but still got the ears of his teammates.

Many have always viewed Dudley as having the qualities of a coach, while some had hoped he would come back to Boston College to begin this journey. Instead he will start his career in Dallas. 

