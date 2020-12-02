SI.com
BCBulletin
Jared Dudley Re-signs with Lakers, Reggie Jackson With Clippers

A.J. Black

Former Boston College stars Jared Dudley and Reggie Jackson decided to stay put during the current NBA free agent period. 

Jared Dudley

The newly minted NBA champion signed a one year contract, reportedly for just over two million dollars a season. The 35-year-old Dudley was a bench contributor during the Lakers’ championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games. The 2020-21 season will be his 14th NBA season, while playing for seven teams during his career. He is seen as a mentor on the team and a locker room leader for some of the younger players on the squad. 

He could be in good shape for a second NBA championship ring as the Lakers will be returning Lebron James and Anthony Davis while also signing bench players Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. 

Reggie Jackson

The 30 year old Jackson chose to remain in Los Angeles as well, but with the Clippers. He joined LA last season after securing a buyout from Detroit to join a playoff contender. He is expected to be part of the guard rotation with the Clippers. Over his nine year career Jackson has averaged 12.8 points per game, and 4.4 assists. 

Earlier this offseason, Ky Bowman signed with the Clippers as well. While he will have to earn his spot on the roster, there is a possibility there could be two Boston College Eagles on the squad.

