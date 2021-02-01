FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Jim Christian Speaks About Upcoming Shorthanded Game Against Florida State

BC's head coach talks about game which will feature only four scholarship players
Early today it was reported that Boston College would have only four scholarship players when they face off with Florida State on Tuesday. 

On today's ACC conference call, Boston College head coach Jim Christian talked about what the school administration told him about the game. "Our athletic administration’s interpretation is eight healthy bodies. So if you look at our roster size with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play." Kamari Williams, Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell and CJ Felder will be the only available players on the roster that will be joined by walk-on graduate student Andrew Kenny in the starting lineup. 

Christian however does not seem particularly happy with the choice to play, but is going to do whatever he can to prepare for the game. "Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played. They know how I feel about it, but once that decision was made, my job is to get these guys ready." Florida State currently is #16 in the nation, and sits at 10-3 on the season. 

This is not going to be an easy feat for the Eagles, as the Seminoles average 78 points per game on offense, and feature five players that average about ten points or more. "We spent the last two days trying to teach five [scout-team] guys our basic defense and offense so we can play Florida State. ... It’s a gray area. Nobody is … at fault. It’s kind of just an interpretation thing," Christian said. 

Backlash about the game being played has been felt around the internet and college basketball community. Jeff Goodman of The Stadium, and one of the most recognizable college basketball reporters in the country tweeted out "This is a complete JOKE. ACC should be ashamed of itself. Most leagues have minimum number of scholarship players at 6. And we all know if this was Duke or UNC, there is NO shot they would be playing." He further voiced his frustration with the situation. "Make the right decision and cancel the game, Patrick Kraft."

