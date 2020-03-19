Report: Boston College Has Contacted Yale Forward Jordan Bruner

Yale forward Jordan Bruner entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and there is already a lot of interest. According to David Borges, Boston College has contacted Bruner with interest. The Eagles join other programs such as Duke, Xavier, Georgetown, Kansas, Maryland, Alabama, USC, and UConn that have reportedly reached out to the grad transfer.

Bruner, a South Carolina native averaged 10.9 points per game in 2019-20, along with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the entire Ivy League. At 6'9 205 forward, led Yale to the Ivy League title this past season. Considered a graduate transfer, he would be immediately eligible.

Bruner joins Kevin Marfo as the second big power forward the Eagles have reached out to. With Nik Popovic graduating, and Jordan Van Der Baan coming in as a freshman, it appears that Jim Christian's staff is looking for another big to line up with CJ Felder and Steffon Mitchell. Boston College struggled in rebounding last season, finishing the season 356th in the country in rebounding. A big body like Bruner or Marfo would be a huge asset for the squad.

Looking at his suitors, many may wonder how BC would ever attract a player like Bruner, but Christian has had success landing grad transfers in the past. Deontae Hawkins transferred to the Eagles from Illinois State in 2017, and Derryck Thornton last season. Both of these transfers were highly sought after by big marquee programs, and the Eagles still landed both.

