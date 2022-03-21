Guard Kanye Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Eagles guard is the first to enter the portal after the season

Boston College freshman guard Kanye Jones entered the transfer portal on Monday. The Windermere, Florida native was a reserve player averaged 1.8 point and .7 rebounds per game in his first year as a head coach. Verbal Commits and Jake Weingarten were the first to tweet out the news.

Jones came to Boston College late in the 2021 recruiting class, committing to Earl Grant shortly after the former College of Charleston coach took over the Eagles. The two star guard had an offer from CoC, along with Drake, FIU, Stetson, Buffalo, Cleveland State and a handful of other mid-majors.

Jones enters the transfer after averaging just under two points per game for the Eagles

His best performance came in his first game, when he scored 12 points against Dartmouth in the season opener, playing 22 minutes. From there his usage drastically decreased as he only saw more than ten minutes in a game four times over the final 13 games. With a healthy Brevin Galloway, the Eagles rolled a combination of our guards with Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford and Makai Ashton Langford all gaining the most minutes.

Jones is the first Boston College player to enter the portal. Earl Grant has been active in the transfer portal, reportedly interested in a handful of potential players. However, they are bringing in a recruiting class of four, and space will be tight, especially if Makai Ashton Langford comes back for one more season. With Jones leaving, the Eagles should have more room to add a transfer, and it wouldn't be surprising if a few others enter the portal as well.

