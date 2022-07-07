Guard Ky Bowman Added to San Antonio Spurs Summer Roster

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman is looking to catch on in the NBA again, as he was invited to the San Antonio Spurs summer league team.

Bowman, last was with the Golden State Warriors in 2020, filling in at guard as the team was decimated with injuries. During that season, in which he split time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bowman averaged 7.4 points per game while turning in 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Bowman was waived by the Warriors on November 20, 2020.

After being released, Bowman went on to the Agua Caliente Clippers, where he suffered a season ending injury and was released in February of 2021. This past season he was traded to the Austin Spurs.

Before his time in the NBA, Bowman was a prolific scorer in Chestnut Hill. He came to the Heights choosing to play at basketball at Boston College instead of football at Alabama where he had an offer from Nick Saban. Immediately he made an impression with the Eagles scoring 14.3 points a game as a freshman while being named to the All-Freshman Team in the ACC. His sophomore season he and Jerome Robinson (traded to the Wizards today) created a tandem that led them to the NIT. During his junior season he averaged 19.0 points per game, including three games where he scored over 30 points. He was named All-ACC second team.

After leaving Boston College following his junior season, Bowman went undrafted when