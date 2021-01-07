Locked on Boston College: Basketball Blues-Duke Edition

Another episode of our daily podcast "Locked on Boston College" is out where ever you get your podcasts. Please make sure to subscribe to get daily Boston College content!

It just keeps happening. In another game Boston College men's basketball had a big lead, but a second half collapse undid all of it. The Eagles, who had a 16 point lead at one point against Duke, lost to the Blue Devils 83-82 in a frankly frustrating game in Durham, NC. Find out why the Eagles did not get their first win Cameron Indoor, and we talk about why this continues to happen.

But it's not all about basketball in today's episode. We also look at the men's hockey team, who return to the ice on Friday against the University of New Hampshire. Joining them will be Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy, Drew Helleson and WJC hero Spencer Knight. We look at the weekend's matchup and talk about why the Eagles not only are favorites to win Hockey East, but are setting themselves up for a big run in the Frozen Four.

