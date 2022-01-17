Morning Bulletin: Heroics Against Clemson

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Disappointing Weekend for BC Hockey

Boston College men's hockey was swept by UNH this weekend. On Friday, the Eagles fell 3-2 in Durham, Marc McLaughlin scored a pair of goals in the losing effort, his second goal coming with just 45 seconds left in the game. On Sunday it was a blowout, as five different Wildcats scored to put away the Eagles. Boston College has now lost three games in a row, against teams in the bottom half of the conference. Now the Eagles are in a tough spot, and are sliding down the standings, they need to start winning games. The Eagles will try to get back int he win column with a midweek game against Notre Dame before a weekend series against Providence.

Women's Basketball Hangs With #2/3 Louisville

Boston College jumped out to a large first quarter lead, against the Cardinals but Louisville's defense shut the Eagles down in a 63-53 win in Conte Forum. Taylor Soule led BC with 17 points, and Cam Swartz chipped in 12 points in the losing effort.

Locked on Boston College: Huge Win Against Clemson

On today's show we look at BC's big win on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. Down 23, and the outlook appearing bleak, Boston College rode a huge rally with big performances from Makai Ashton Langford and Brevin Galloway. We look at how the Eagles mounted the comeback, what Galloway means to this team and where the team stands. Also with Frank Cignetti on his way to Pitt we look at some of the names that could be coming to BC, who do we think has the best chance? And more news including a disappointing weekend from BC men's hockey, a close loss by women's basketball and more!

