Locked on Boston College: What to with Jim Christian

If you haven't listened already, Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast that talks everything Eagles. We have analysis, guests, review the news and much more. On today's episode we dive into this weekend's men's basketball loss to Virginia. It makes nine in a row, in a season that has completely fallen apart. We look at how this game seems just like every other, and talk about the issues with the program.

On top of that we answer a question that has popped up numerous times on this site and on online. "Should Boston College Fire Jim Christian Right Now?". We give our take on this question, for many who have asked, this is a segment you won't want to miss.

Finally we go into the news of the weekend including updates on men's hockey, women's basketball and transfer portal news. It's a jam packed news segment, perfect for your Monday morning commute.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI