Locked on Boston College: Jim Christian's Hot Seat, Pete Frates and Ohio State

With Boston College dropping their fourth game of the season on Tuesday, the season is starting to feel like it is in peril. We talk about Jim Christian, a coach that needs to put together a special season to keep his job. Can he do it? Or is it already too late?

We change gears to talk about the anniversary of the passing of Pete Frates. A man that did more for the community than arguably any other Boston College graduate, we look at his life and times, and talk about his lasting impact.

College football is still alive and kicking. We look around the country to talk about some of the big stories that are dominating headlines including: the Big Ten changing the goalposts for Ohio State, LSU trying to self impose the most ridiculous bowl ban and Martin Jarmond already making waves at UCLA.

