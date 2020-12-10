SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Jim Christian's Hot Seat, Pete Frates and Ohio State

A.J. Black

A new episode of our daily podcast is out, and you are not going to want to miss it. 

With Boston College dropping their fourth game of the season on Tuesday, the season is starting to feel like it is in peril. We talk about Jim Christian, a coach that needs to put together a special season to keep his job. Can he do it? Or is it already too late? 

We change gears to talk about the anniversary of the passing of Pete Frates. A man that did more for the community than arguably any other Boston College graduate, we look at his life and times, and talk about his lasting impact. 

College football is still alive and kicking. We look around the country to talk about some of the big stories that are dominating headlines including: the Big Ten changing the goalposts for Ohio State, LSU trying to self impose the most ridiculous bowl ban and Martin Jarmond already making waves at UCLA. 

Listen to today's episode and past episodes below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

