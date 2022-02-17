Morning Bulletin: Eagles Falter in OT Against Fighting Irish

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Lacrosse Annihilates #24 UMass

Boston College improved to 2-0 on the year after blasting #24 UMass 22-5 in Amherst. Charlotte North scored seven goals for the second time in as many games, while Jenn Medjid scored five. It was a close game for the first few minutes as the teams traded goals to start off 2-2. However, BC only allowed two more goals for 55 minutes, outgunning UMass 16-3 over the final three periods.

Bill McGovern Heads Back to College Ranks Hired by UCA

Former Boston College defensive coordinator Bill McGovern is heading to UCLA where he will become Chip Kelly's new defensive coordinator. McGovern who coached with BC as their defensive backs coach from 1994-96, linebackers coach from 2000-2008, and defensive coordinator from 2009-2012 has been in the NFL for the past nine seasons.

Locked on Boston College: Shorthanded BC Battles But Can't Hold Lead, Fall to Notre Dame

DeMarr Langford Career high 23 points against the Fighting Irish

Boston College was without their two bigs on Wednesday, but held their own against a very good Notre Dame team. We talk about the battle, and look at some of the reasons why they lost. In addition, what has been Jeff Hafley's biggest recruiting miss? And BC women's lacrosse blast UMass.

