SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Locked on Boston College: More Game Date Changes, A New Football Commitment & More!

A.J. Black

A new episode of Locked on Boston College has dropped this morning. In today's episode we talk about the every changing Boston College football schedule, which has moved the Louisville game back to this weekend. We talk about how that impacts the Eagles, and what it means for the game itself. 

We also talk about hockey....or the lack of hockey that was played this weekend. Boston College and UNH were scheduled to play a home and home, but neither game happened. We broke down the events of the weekend that led up to this decision, and look at what happens next for the men's hockey team. 

Everyone loves recruiting news, and we cover that as well. Boston College landed a commitment from Shawn Asbury II on Friday, flipping him from Virginia Tech. After the loss of a defensive back to a decommitment last week, we talk about why this addition is a big deal for the Eagles. Also we talk about where the class goes from here. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to November 28

BC's next game has been moved due to a COVID postponement at Miami

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Boston College vs. Louisville: Gametime, TV Announced

The game time has be set for the home finale for Boston College

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

'21 Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II Commits to Boston College

Eagles add another defensive back to their impressive class

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Chris Shaw Designated For Assignment By San Francisco Giants

The power hitting first baseman will be looking for a new home in MLB

A.J. Black

BC Hockey's Weekend Games Against UNH Postponed

Eagles don't get to start season, however women's hockey sweeps to start season.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Forward Frederick Scott

A look at the transfer forward from Rider

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: November 21

A look at some recruiting news for the Eagles football program

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 11

A look at potential landing spots for the Eagles during the upcoming bowl season

A.J. Black

by

nwhite6359

BC Baseball "Reveals" New Frates Center

The school gave a sneak peak at the new facility built in honor of BC baseball legend Pete Frates

A.J. Black

by

Chrisgal

Locked on Boston College: The Big Men's Basketball Preview

A new episode of our daily podcast is out, and we talk men's basketball!

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81