Locked on Boston College: More Game Date Changes, A New Football Commitment & More!

A new episode of Locked on Boston College has dropped this morning. In today's episode we talk about the every changing Boston College football schedule, which has moved the Louisville game back to this weekend. We talk about how that impacts the Eagles, and what it means for the game itself.

We also talk about hockey....or the lack of hockey that was played this weekend. Boston College and UNH were scheduled to play a home and home, but neither game happened. We broke down the events of the weekend that led up to this decision, and look at what happens next for the men's hockey team.

Everyone loves recruiting news, and we cover that as well. Boston College landed a commitment from Shawn Asbury II on Friday, flipping him from Virginia Tech. After the loss of a defensive back to a decommitment last week, we talk about why this addition is a big deal for the Eagles. Also we talk about where the class goes from here.

