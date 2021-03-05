Locked on Boston College: Interview with Sean Marshall

Our interview with a former Boston College great, hear what he had to say on a variety of topics

Today we have a very special episode of Locked on Boston College. We are joined by former Boston College forward Sean Marshall, who talks to us about a wide variety of topics. Hear about who he thinks was the toughest player he guarded in college, Al Skinner's role in development, and what teammate was the smartest basketball player he ever played with.

Sean also talks about his time post Boston College. His career over seas, his work with Team Challenge ALS and relationship with Pete Frates, and find out what he is doing now that his playing career is over.

We also preview this weekend's games for men's basketball and baseball, and go over BC women's basketball ACC tournament loss.

Listen to the full interview below.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!