FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Sean Marshall

Our interview with a former Boston College great, hear what he had to say on a variety of topics
Author:
Publish date:

Today we have a very special episode of Locked on Boston College. We are joined by former Boston College forward Sean Marshall, who talks to us about a wide variety of topics. Hear about who he thinks was the toughest player he guarded in college, Al Skinner's role in development, and what teammate was the smartest basketball player he ever played with. 

Sean also talks about his time post Boston College. His career over seas, his work with Team Challenge ALS and relationship with Pete Frates, and find out what he is doing now that his playing career is over. 

We also preview this weekend's games for men's basketball and baseball, and go over BC women's basketball ACC tournament loss. 

Listen to the full interview below.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Sean_Marshall-604218235661eb313d707b1a_Mar_05_2021_11_44_03
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Sean Marshall

Evqfw6CUYAIp083
Basketball

Season Over For BC Women's Basketball Who Fall to Syracuse In ACC Tournament

PittBC_Preview-5f81f9c293eaa218d7391235_Oct_10_2020_18_19_23
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 6 For '22 DB Avery Powell

FSU_Game_Recap-6040c5385661eb313d70791a_Mar_04_2021_11_37_30
Basketball

Florida State 93 Boston College 64: Three Takeaways

USATSI_15387880_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: Eagles Drubbed by Florida State

USATSI_15306021_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. #11 FSU: Live Updates

USATSI_15388144_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Wynston Tabbs Transfers To ECU

USATSI_15641344_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. #11 Florida State: TV Listing, Preview & Prediction

Screen Shot 2021-03-03 at 5.04.32 PM
Basketball

BC Rides Swartz's 33 Points In First Round ACC Tournament Win Over Pitt