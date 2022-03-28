Makai Ashton-Langford Announces Return For 2022-2023 Season

Boston College got some big news on Monday, as guard Makai Ashton Langford announced he will be returning, for a fifth season (his third with BC) for the 2022-23 season. The former Providence transfer made his announcement on social media.

Langford came into his own under new head coach Earl Grant. He had a career year with the Eagles putting up a 12/3.4/3.9 stat line. He became a confident ball handler, who made smart decisions on the court, and his defense also became a major asset for the team. He scored over 20 points, four times on the season, including a season high 23 points against Pitt.

Ashton-Langford played a pivotal role in BC's three game ACC tournament run

With Ashton-Langford back, Boston College has a strong core of returning players for next season. Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, Quinten Post and Ashton Langford should give BC a nice strong starting lineup. With TJ Bickerstaff, the four incoming freshmen and some potential transfers, Earl Grant should have depth as well, something he was not afforded last year.

Boston College currently has two players in the transfer portal, guard Kanye Jones and center Justin Vander Baan.

