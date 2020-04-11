BCBulletin
Boston College Makes Top 10 For Purdue Center Matt Haarms

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball made the final cut for coveted Purdue center Matt Haarmes. According to multiple reports on Twitter, his final ten consist of: 

The graduate transfer from the Netherlands is a force down low, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season. Getting a physical presence like that at center, especially one that can play defense made Haarms a hot commodity. 

Haarms would be an ideal transfer for the Eagles. He has played on the big stage with Purdue and his strengths are all characteristics Boston College needs help with. He finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210. Last season the Eagles finished 358th in the country in rebounds, and 256th in the country in blocks. CJ Felder, Luka Kraljevic, and Justin Vander Baan will be three centers on the roster in 2020-21, but all haven't been thrusted into a starter role, and a veteran in the middle could be a huge asset.

The Eagles could offer Haarms starting minutes, which should make Chestnut Hill an ideal destination for the transfer. He does have a connection with the current roster, playing with Steffon Mitchell on their post high school graduate team

On top of that, Boston College has a talented roster to surround him with. If Christian was able to land him, the starting five could look like Wynston Tabbs, Jay Heath, Demarr Langford/Frederick Scott, Steffon Mitchell and Haarmes. That would give the Eagles arguably their most balanced roster in years. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding the transfer of Matt Haarmes

