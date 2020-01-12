BCMaven
Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Georgia Tech 71-52

Brett Rider

Following this past week's victory over reigning champion Virginia, questions arose over which Boston College team would show up to Conte Forum on Saturday evening. Unfortunately the momentum of Wednesday's victory did not carry over, as Boston College poor shooting, especially from three point range, doomed the Eagles.

The Eagles struggled shooting out of the gate, having issues finding their shot. Although Georgia Tech was equally as cold in the opening minutes, BC relinquished a 10-9 lead early that would be their only lead of the night. Following an eight point Yellow Jacket run fueled the Josh Pastner's squad built a lead the Eagles never could return from. BC was plagued by a six minute scoring drought, a challenge that has hampered the team all year long. CJ Felder came on strong with 6 straight points bringing the Eagles back within 3 but thats as close as they would get. Georgia Tech went into the break with a 31-23 lead and all the momentum.

Georgia Tech began the second half on a 19-4 run and relied on their long Front court of James Banks III, Moses Wright, and Jordan Usher for which BC did not have an answer for. The Eagles trailed by as many as 21. A final score of 71-52 left the Eagles with just their second conference loss of the season.

Quick Thoughts

BC still sits at 3-2 in ACC play

CJ Felder tied his career high in points with 13. The freshman looked strong at times but other times looked overwhelmed and unable to finish at the rim.

BC shot 3 of 18 from the three point line and was unable to get things going. The inability to create open looks was apparent. Offensively BC looked congested on offense without a flow or rhythm due to Georgia Tech's zone defense

Derryck Thornton did not play due to an ankle injury.

Up Next

At Syracuse 1/15 6:30 PM

Basketball

