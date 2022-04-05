Skip to main content

Boston College Showing Interest in Transfer From Indiana

Eagles look for more depth at the center position

Boston College is the latest team to reach out transfer big man Michael Durr. A 7-0 center, Durr played last season with the Indiana Hoosiers, after transferring from South Florida at the conclusion of the '20-'21 season. 

Durr, who was a starter for the Bulls for three seasons, struggled to find the floor with the Hoosiers who used him as a bench player. Averaging just 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and .2 blocks per game, the Atlanta Georgia native saw his minutes drop from 26.4 with the Bulls in his final season, to 7.1 with the Hoosiers. 

MichaelDurr

Durr drives to the basket against Rutgers

When Durr was a consistent starter with the Bulls, he showed that he could be a reliable scorer and rebounder. In his final season in Tampa, he averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. 

Boston College could certainly use a big heading into next season. Center Justin Vander Baan entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2021-22 season, and BC will enter next year with Quinten Post and true freshman Armani Mighty manning the center position. While losing Vander Baan certainly isn't program altering, Boston College could use some experienced depth behind Post. Boston College was a strong rebounding team in 2021-22, and Durr's skill set would be a good fit with the culture Earl Grant is trying to create in Chestnut Hill.

According to Jon Rothstein, Durr has also been in contact with NC State, Arizona State, UCF, and Pitt.

