BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Nik Popovic Out Indefinitely With Back Injury

A.J. Black

Boston College's basketball season just went from bad to worse today as reports have surfaced that big man Nik Popovic will be sidelined indefinitely with a back injury

Popovic, who entered his name into the NBA Draft last year, and then withdrew, was averaging 11.8 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds. In a year where Boston College has struggled to find a scoring threat he has been the guy the Eagles have looked to for consistent scoring, which has happened sporadically. 

Now with their star center injured, the Eagles will have to look to Luka Kraljevic to fill the role if they want to go with a standard five man rotation. Or most likely the Eagles could go small ball and start Jared and Jarius Hamilton (who can play the five if needed), along with Steffon Mitchell, Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath. 

Whatever the case, this is a huge loss for Boston College who currently sit at 4-5. This team isn't very deep as constituted, and if they want to pull of some wins they need their star center back. This is a team that has struggled mightily on the boards, and losing Popovic just made that area of their game even weaker which is a scary sign for things to come. 

The Eagles are going to need Popovic healthy for ACC play as they start to play teams that are even more talented than some of the teams they have already played. Boston College faces off against 6-2 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Should Boston College Be Looking For In Next Head Coach?

A.J. Black
4 0

Boston College is deep in their coaching search, what should they be looking for?

Boston College Coaching Candidate: Jeff Monken

A.J. Black
2 0

Could BC land the Army head coach?

Boston College Men's Hoops To Play In Junkanoo Jam In 2020.

A.J. Black
0

A trip to the Bahamas for the Eagles!

Boston College Bowl Projections: Where Could The Eagles Be Heading?

A.J. Black
2 0

How does Detroit or Birmingham sound?

Boston College Coaching Candidate: Pete Carmichael Jr.

A.J. Black
4 0

Could a former BC alumni in the NFL be the next head coach of the Eagles?

How BC Compares to Other Teams That Had Three First Round Picks

jbiagioni16
1 0

All the other teams reached the postseason

Oddsmakers Have Al Washington As Favorite To Become Next BC Head Coach.

A.J. Black
5 0

Who else is on the list?

Northwestern 82 Boston College 64: Eagles Lose ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchup

A.J. Black
1 0

Another big loss for the Eagles

Two Eagles Enter Transfer Portal Shortly After Addazio's Firing

A.J. Black
2 1

Aaron Gethers and Evan Stewart appear to be heading to new schools

Boston College Head Coach Steve Addazio Fired After Seven Years

A.J. Black
17 0

Addazio finishes with a 42-42 record over his seven seasons coaching the Eagles football team.