Former BC Center Nik Popovic Signs Contract in Serbia

Former Boston College center Nik Popovic is returning home to play basketball in Serbia, where he played before BC, according to multiple reports. Popovic, will be signing with KK Crvena Zvezda, but will spend next season on loan with Serbian team FMP Belgrade.

"I am glad to be returning to my home. I spent the previous four years in the USA, I made an important step, gained education, gained additional playing experience and I am returning to Crvena Zvezda where I want to leave a big mark." Popovic told Serbian website PTC. "Now it is up to me to work, train and improve myself" (translated via Google Translator)

During his junior season Popovic exploded on to the scene as one of the better big men in the ACC. Pop showed that he could be physical underneath the net and stretch the court and shoot threes, basically in the mold of the new center. Last year he averaged 14.5 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds per game. After his junior season with BC, Popovic returned to the Heights after initially declaring for the draft.

His final season with the Eagles was marred by a back injury that forced him to miss a large stretch of games in the middle of the season and the ACC tournament. In his final year with Boston College, Popovic averaged 10.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds. He had a season high 23 points in BC's 100-85 loss to Belmont.

