Nik Popovic to Miss ACC Tournament

A.J. Black

Boston College center Nik Popovic will miss the entire ACC Tournament due to back spasms according to a release by Boston College. Popovic, who missed seven games earlier this season due to the injury will be a major loss for the Eagles. 

During his junior season Pop exploded on to the scene as one of the better big men in the ACC. Pop showed that he could bang underneath the net and stretch the court and shoot threes, basically in the mold of the new center. Last year he averaged 14.5 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds per game. After his junior season with BC, Popovic returned to the Heights after initially declaring for the draft. 

The 6'10 center from Bosnia and Herzegovina has had an up and down season for Jim Christian and BC averaging 10.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds. His strongest game was the opener of the season when he scored 19 points against Wake Forest in the win. He also grabbed headlines when he was sent to the locker room against Virginia Tech for undisclosed reasons. 

With Popovic out the Eagles bench will continue to be shortened. He had been rotated in off the bench, basically getting starter minutes and spelling CJ Felders and others. The big question now revolve around Jairus and Jared Hamilton who both have missed the past three games. Their health and status is unknown, but if both are out that would mean that BC would be playing with Julian Rishwain and Luka Kraveljic off the bench

We will update you with any news on the Hamilton brothers. 

