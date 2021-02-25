Guard Rich Kelly To Miss Remainder of Year, Transfer

Another BC player is entering the transfer portal after just one year in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College guard announced on Twitter that he is going to be missing the rest of the season due to a foot injury, and that he will be transferring to another school after the season.

Kelly, a graduate student transfer from Quinnipiac has played a crucial role for the Eagles this past season. To begin the year he was one of the first players off the bench, and showed a tenacity for good shooting, especially from beyond the arc. By the end of the season, due to injuries and COVID-19 attrition, Kelly became a regular starter and one of the leading scorers on the team.

He finished the season averaging 11.0ppg while shooting 42% from the field, and 37% from three point range. Kelly's best game came in Boston College's lone ACC win of the season, when he dropped 27 points against Miami, while shooting 7-12 from three point range.

This is the second Boston College player to enter the transfer portal since the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Guard Wynston Tabbs announced recently as well that he would be entering the portal.

Boston College basketball, under interim head coach Scott Spinelli will face off with Notre Dame on Saturday, their first game since the change in coaching. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more on this breaking story.

