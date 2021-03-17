Forward Steffon Mitchell Declares For NBA Draft

Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell officially declared for the NBA Draft on his Instagram page.

Mitchell, who played for Boston College was a consistent contributor for the Eagles during his time at Chestnut Hill. Known as a strong rebounder, and a player who could do a little of everything, Mitchell, a Minnesota native finished 2020-21 with a career high in points per game (9.1). Not really known as an offensive threat, he still could hit a shot here and there for the Eagles when needed.

His rebounding dropped a bit this past season, but was still strong, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, while averaging a block a game and 1.4 steals a game.

Because of COVID-19 rules, Mitchell could have chosen to come back for an additional season, but is going to go another route. Since Jim Christian's firing, there are now four Boston College basketball players that will not return to Chestnut Hill in 2021. Wynston Tabbs, Jay Heath and Rich Kelly have all announced they are entering the transfer portal.

